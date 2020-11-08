FASTags to be mandatory for all 4- wheelers from 1st January, 2021

Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has issued a notification making FASTags mandatory for all four wheel vehicles from 1st January next year.

As per Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, the FASTag had been made mandatory for all registration of new four wheeled Vehicles since 1st December 2017 and is being supplied by the Vehicle Manufacturer or their dealers.

It had further been mandated that the renewal of fitness certificate will be done only after the fitment of FASTag for the Transport Vehicles.

For National Permit Vehicles the fitment of FASTag has been mandated since 1st of October, 2019.

A valid FASTag is also mandatory while getting a new third Party Insurance through an amendment in certificate of Insurance, wherein the details of FASTag ID will be captured.

This will be applicable with effect from 1st of April 2021.