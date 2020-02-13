FASTags to be available for free between Feb. 15-29

The government has rolled out the FASTag-based toll collection system across more than 527 national highways in the country.

Road users can visit any authorised point-of-sale location with a valid registration certificate of the vehicle and get an National Highway Authority of india, NHAI FASTag free of cost.

NHAI FASTags can be purchased from all national highway fee plazas, regional transport offices, common service centres, transport hubs, and petrol pumps, among others.

To search for the nearest NHAI FASTag point-of-sale locations, one may download MyFASTag App, or visit www.ihmcl.com or Call 1033 NH helpline number.

