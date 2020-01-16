FASTag norms for 65 toll plazas with high cash transactions relaxed for 30 days

Road, Transport and Highway Ministry has done this on the request of National Highways Authority of India, NHAI so that the citizens are not put to any inconvenience. 65 plazas are located across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

The government has rolled out FASTag-based electronic toll collection mechanism from 15th of last month across all toll plazas of the NHAI. It had mandated the use of FASTags for at least 75 per cent lanes of toll plazas and had restricted use of cash mode of payment to a maximum of 25 per cent lanes. FASTags-based toll collection system has been rolled out across over 527 national highways. A FASTag uses radio frequency identification technology to enable direct toll payments from a moving vehicle. Now the drivers will not have to stop their vehicles at toll plazas to pay tax.

