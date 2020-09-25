Farm bills will bring revolutionary changes in lives of farmers: Agriculture Minister

Addressing media this evening, Tomar said through these bills, farmers will get more freedom and fair price for their produce, which will help them financially. He alleged that Congress workers are trying to mislead farmers in the entire country.

The Minister stressed that MSP is an administrative decision which is presently there and will remain in the future as well. He pointed out that Centre announced MSPs even before the Ravi crops were sowed. The Minister said there is no provision to end APMCs. He added that the new bills just allow the farmer to sell their produce outside APMCs, giving them a wide range of buyers.

Tomar said farmers were forced to sell their produce in mandis so far. He said through these bills, farmers will now be able to sell the produce even outside the ambit of the mandi, even outside their state at any price they choose. The Minister also stressed that there will be no deals related to the land of the farmer under these bills.

The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were recently passed by both the houses of Parliament.