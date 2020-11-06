Fare bands for domestic flights extended upto 24th February, 2021

The fare bands within which the airlines have to operate have been extended upto 24th February, 2021 by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. These fare bands came into force with effect from 21st May, 2020.

The daily passenger traffic has reached 2.05 lakh on 1st November, 2020. When the domestic aviation opened in May 2020, the airlines were enabled to fly upto 33% of the normal capacity (as per summer schedule, 2020). At that time, the average daily traffic was about 30,000. This cap was enhanced to 45% w.e.f. 26th June, 2020. This cap was further revised to 60% w.e.f. 2nd September, 2020. At present the airlines can operate upto 60% of their capacity.

Ministry of Civil Aviation is monitoring the traffic everyday, and it is expected that the traffic would further pick up because of the festival season and as the passenger traffic increases, the upper cap would be revised to 70-75% of normal capacity in the coming days.