Fake news emerges as a new menace, says President Ram Nath Kovind

Speaking at the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in New Delhi, he said, in the breaking news syndrome, the fundamental principle of restraint and responsibility been undermined substantially.

He said, journalists often assume the role of investigator, prosecutor, and judge.

Mr. Kovind said, stories exposing great social and economic inequalities are ignored and their place was taken by trivia.