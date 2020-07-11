FACT places import orders for 3 shipment of fertilizers to provide essential crop nutrients to farmers

The company is planning to improve the top and bottom lines by fertilizer trading.

So far company has placed purchase orders for import of 3 shipments of fertilizers. Out of this two shipment has already arrived. In this one shipment is of 27500 MT of MOP and the other one is of 27500 MT of Complex Fertilizer.

The third shipment is of MOP .which is expected to arrive in August.

The Company is planning to restart Caprolactam operations during the financial year 2020-2021 after completing major maintenance activities and installing online effluent monitoring facilities.

Trial run of the plants has been completed.

During the Financial Year 2019-20, FACT touched new height in net profit, production of its prime product Factamfos , Ammonium Sulphate and sale of Fertilizers.