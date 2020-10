Billy Te Kahika co-leader of Advance New Zealand said that Facebook have now officially interfered with the New Zealand 2020 elections. However, Facebook said it will enforce the ban “regardless of anyone’s political position or party affiliation”.



“We removed Advance New Zealand/New Zealand Public Party’s Facebook Page for repeated violations” of misinformation policies,” the social media giant said.

The elections in the country is due to take place on October 17.