Fabergé Supports The Hunger Project’s COVID-19 Appeal

Fabergé is proud to reveal a new Rose Gold Rainbow Surprise Locket, raising funds for The Hunger Project’s COVID-19 Appeal until 31st August 2020. This beautiful piece comes with a heartfelt message embedded within as 50% of the purchase price* from the sale of each piece will be donated to The Hunger Project UK, in support of their work empowering people across Africa, South Asia and Latin America. In conjunction with this launch, Fabergé will also be donating 50% of the purchase price* from sales of their Colours of Love Multicolour and Rainbow Fluted Rings to the appeal.

The rainbow has become a symbol of hope, unity and solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic, a reminder that after darkness comes light. Fabergé was inspired by this emblem of hope and has created a new surprise locket with a rainbow nestled inside to show support for those in crisis, and those working hard to protect the vulnerable.

During this challenging time, we must all stand together and show solidarity with global communities. At Fabergé, we are incredibly proud to be able to support The Hunger Project who are working hard to fight the spread and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in communities across Africa, South Asia and Latin America. We have so much gratitude to all those dedicating their time to keep people safe and well. We are keen to put our customers’ purchasing power to good use during this time of global need,” Antony Lindsay, Managing Director at Fabergé.

The 18k rose gold egg locket opens at the touch of a diamond button to reveal a vibrant lacquered rainbow hidden within. The bursts of red, yellow and blue are accented with 3 round white diamonds and 1 round Gemfields emerald to symbolise light after a storm.

Fabergé chose The Hunger Project as their charity partner for this initiative after learning about their sustainable ethos and grassroots mobilisation to empower and support communities during this pandemic and beyond. The Hunger Project believes that people are extraordinary and supports them to become agents of change in their communities so they can end hunger themselves, for good. The organisation’s sustainable approach means that in response to the pandemic, The Hunger Project has been able to mobilise over 500,000 trained, local leaders in 12 countries around the world to help spread correct information and support to communities at risk, to make sure no-one is left behind.

Fabergé encourages global communities to show their support for the remarkable individuals working on the front line and those struggling amid this pandemic by placing a colourful rainbow in their window and on social media. Customers and followers can download Fabergé’s very own rainbow template (included below), colouring in and writing a personal message of gratitude and solidarity. Fabergé will be re-sharing a selection of these digital posters over the coming weeks on social media.

The Fabergé Rose Gold Rainbow Surprise Locket retails at £5,040/$5,775. The Colours of Love Multicolour and Rainbow Multicolour Fluted Rings retail for £2,520/$2,835. 50% of the purchase price* from the sale of each pendant and ring until 31st August 2020 will be donated to The Hunger Project’s COVID-19 Appeal.