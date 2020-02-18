External Affairs Ministry issues fresh Travel Advisory for Iraq 

Ministry of external afffairs has issued an advisory for Indian nationals travelling to Iraq. The advisory says that

i) Indian nationals may now consider travelling to the country except to the five Provinces of Iraq, namely Nineveh; Salahuddin ; Diyala, Anbar and Kirkuk.

ii) Indian nationals are advised not to travel to the above listed five Provinces in Iraq as these remain unsafe

iii) Those Indian nationals wishing to travel for employment may return to their jobs in the safe areas in Iraq other than those listed above as unsafe areas, and inform the Embassy of India in Baghdad or Consulate General of India in Erbil prior to travelling to Iraq.

iv) Those Indian nationals wishing to travel for religious purposes may also travel for pilgrimage to the holy places of Najaf and Karbala. They should not extend their religious pilgrimage to the neighbouring Syria and not travel by road from Iraq to Syria.