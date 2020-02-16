External Affairs Minister S Jaishanker meets US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at Munich in Germany

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations ahead of US President Donald Trump’s two-day visit to India beginning the 24th of this month.

Dr. Jaishankar also met US special envoy on Afghan reconciliation and discussed regional and global issues with them.

The External Affairs Minister also had a meeting with a US congressional delegation led by Senator Jim Inhofe, the chairman of the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee. The two sides discussed growing strategic cooperation.

In a tweet, Dr. Jaishankar said he had a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and appreciated his perspectives on global and regional issues. Dr. Jaishankar said he looks forward to working with him in the Strategic Partnership Council.

The external affairs minister also met Australian and Singaporean defence ministers and said New Delhi is working with them to take security cooperation forward.



The Munich Security Conference is the world’s leading forum for debate on international security policy and is held annually. It was established in 1963.