[Express Your Epic] From Movies to Magazine Covers, See How Leading Creators Have Been Harnessing the Galaxy S21 Series’ Camera System

To truly capture great experiences, you need great technology. In January of this year, Samsung Electronics delivered that technology with the release of the Galaxy S21 series and its pro-grade camera. With features like improved 8K Snap, 60fps Super Steady video and the ability to capture using the front and rear cameras simultaneously, the Galaxy S21’s enhanced camera is enabling users to express and connect in a new host of ways.

But the capabilities of the Galaxy S21 series’ camera go beyond just making everyday moments epic. In order to showcase the creative heights that users can reach with their Galaxy S21 series device’s cameras, Samsung has been collaborating with a diverse and exciting range of content creators – and the results have been astonishing.

In the first part of this two-part series documenting the true potential of the Galaxy S21 series’ camera, Samsung Newsroom has compiled just some of the examples of how leading content creators around the world have been harnessing the camera’s pro-grade functionalities across all kinds of mediums.

Read on to see more.

Making Movie Magic

An homage to the late Portuguese writer Fernando Pessoa, the Samsung Portugal team collaborated with local creatives to produce one of the late writer’s screenplays. Filmed entirely on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, the resulting film ‘O Ídolo’, or ‘The Idol’, has resonated with literary fans and Portuguese speakers the world over.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the production of ‘The Idol’ at Samsung Newsroom Brazil.

Taking Music Videos to the Next Level

March of this year saw the groundbreaking Galaxy S21 series’ camera mark another first in the creative industry, as the music video for Spanish artist Aron Piper’s single ‘Mufasa’ became the first music video to be recorded entirely with the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

See more about how the portability and pro-grade functionality offered by the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G helped bring Piper’s vision to life over at Samsung Newsroom Spain.

That same month saw Ukrainian singer and artist Lida Lee of the MONATIK Corporation collaborate with Samsung Electronics Ukraine to create a unique video project captured entirely on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

See more about how the project went down on Samsung Newsroom Ukraine.

Over in Poland, singer Rosalie and director duo Andiamo harnessed the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G to create a 90s-themed music video for the song ‘Come, come, come’, making use of the extensive range of camera modes and functionalities to evoke the iconic lighting style of the era.

Hear more from those who worked on the project over at Samsung Newsroom Poland.

Marking a fresh new age of music marketing, Samsung Electronics worked with Thailand’s AIS and GMM Grammy to produce a revolutionary interactive music video for fan-beloved group Three Man Down, shot using the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

Learn more about this unique project and how Samsung brought it to life at Samsung Newsroom Thailand.

Taking Pictorials to New Heights

This April, GQ South Africa harnessed the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G to shoot dynamic dual covers for its May/June issue cover. What’s more, the fascinating behind-the-scenes content behind this unique pictorial was also captured on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

Hear more about bringing this project to life from photographer Austin Malema and GQ editor Molife Kumona over at Samsung Newsroom South Africa.

National Geographic photographer and explorer Prasenjeet Yadav switched out his usual hefty wildlife photography setup for a Galaxy S21 Ultra when shooting in Western Ghats, India, producing a pictorial that went on to make National Geographics Traveler India Edition’s March issue.

Hear more from Yadav and how the Galaxy S21 Ultra allowed for him to take flawless shots with seamless mobility over at Samsung Newsroom India, and take a look at the #UncoverTheEpic campaign hosted by Samsung, Yadav and National Geographic Traveler magazine that saw a high-definition cut from an 8K video make the cover for the first time in the magazine’s history here.

Earlier this year, world-famous British photographer Rankin harnessed the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G to capture photoshoots with rapper Stefflon Don that combined the spirit of the 1980s with the creativity of today’s social media.

Featuring still shots, videos and social-friendly content cuts, the collaboration harnesses the variety of pro-grade camera functionalities available on the Galaxy S21 series; hear more about how the shoot went down from Rankin and Stefflon Don themselves on Samsung Newsroom U.K.

Putting Budding Photographers to the Test

In order to elevate the epic moments being realized through the missions on Chilean reality show ‘Epic Mode’, 12 famous contestants were handed Galaxy S21 devices to capture the final moments of their achievements over the 6 episodes of the show.

Take a look at the winning shots over at Samsung Newsroom Chile.

Finally, streaming on Hulu in the United States, ambitious mobile photographers are putting their skills to the test on the reality show ‘Exposure’. A testament to the pro-grade power of today’s smartphone cameras, ‘Exposure’ sees contestants compete in weekly themed challenges which they have to complete with the help of the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G’s advanced camera system.

Catch the first glimpse of ‘Exposure’ and learn more about the first-of-its-kind mobile photography competition series over at Samsung Newsroom U.S.

Stay tuned to Samsung Global Newsroom for more best practice tips and tricks on how to make the most out of your Galaxy S21 series camera, and for the second part in this series highlighting the photography prowess of the latest flagship’s camera.

