Exports of Gems & Jewellery from Surat resumes

It has been reported that first 10 shipments have been exported from Surat Diamond Bourse on Wednesday.

Gujarat being the hub of Gems and Jewellery, the resumption of economic activity in the sector is a welcoming sign.

Regional Chairman of Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council Dinesh Navadiya said the besides exports, 8 units have also started their operations in Surat SEZ after a gap of two moths.

As many as 350 workers have resumed work till date. He said the council is coordinating with agencies to propose competitive charges to transship the export parcels from Surat to Mumbai once or twice in a week to enable members to start exports.

It is also co-coordinating with District Authorities to permit interstate transport for the export purpose from Surat to Mumbai by road.

Regional Chairman of Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council Dinesh Navadiya expressed hope that emerging demand from Hongkong will help the industry to revive the business after the lockdown