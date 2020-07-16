Export of coir, coir products for 2019-20 registers an all-time high record

Over nine lakh 88 thousand MT of coir and related products were exported during the year 2019-20 from the country as against over nine lakh 64 thousand MT exported during the preceding year.

The exports of coir pith, tufted mats, coir Geo-textiles, rugs and carpets, coir rope and power-loom mats registered growth both in terms of quantity and value.

Coir pith with export earnings of over 1,349 crore rupees constituted 49 per cent of the total export of coir products from the country. The domestic market for coir and coir products also shows an increasing trend.

Exports are made through several ports of India out of which around 99 per cent of the Exports of Coir and Coir Products are made through Tuticorin, Cochin and Chennai Ports. The other main ports of export of coir and coir products are Vishakapattanam, Mumbai and Kolkata.