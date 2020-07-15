Experience the Sound of Perfection with Samsung’s 2020 Sound Devices Line-up – Sound Tower and Premium Soundbars

Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, today launched its line-up of 2020 Sound Devices in India with the all new party speaker, Sound Tower and premium Soundbars that come with the world’s first Atmos technology for an elevated sound experience. These devices have been tuned at the Samsung Audio Lab in Valencia, California to give you perfectly balanced and room-filling sound.

Sound Tower brings life to any party through exceptionally loud and crisp sound quality with their 1,500 watt output, built-in woofer and bi-directional sound. These speakers offer everything one needs for a party – Dynamic Bass, DJ effect, Karaoke and LED Party Lights.

The new and premium Q Series Soundbar, an epitome in audio technology innovation, comes with Samsung’s signature Q-Symphony technology. This unique technology plays surround sound from TV and Soundbar simultaneously, creating incredible audio synergy. The built-in Alexa voice service allows you to easily control your music, get information and manage your day, hands-free. The Tap Sound feature allows the music from your smartphone to be sent directly to the Q Soundbar, with just a tap.

The T Series Soundbar amplifies the TV viewing experience by providing awesome sound quality. It includes 3D surround sound, anchored by a dedicated built-in center speaker that helps project audio content crisply and clearly. The Wireless Subwoofer customizes the movie watching experience by elevating the TV sound with powerful bass. Additionally, the T Soundbar can be connected to a TV with ease and without the clutter of wires via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

“Samsung’s signature Q-Symphony technology in our 2020 Sound Devices line-up is going to offer unmatched sound quality. With performance and innovative features that are truly game changers, the new line-up is designed for those looking for the sound of perfection. The 2020 range of Sound Tower has been built to light up your party, while the Q & T Series Soundbars will certainly excite the audiophiles and cinephiles. We are certain that in the new normal where customers are spending more family time viewing content, our new range will enhance the cinematic experience,” said Mr. Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Price and Availability

The 2020 Sound Device line-up would be available on Samsung’s official online store, Samsung Shop and select Samsung Smart Plazas from July 16, 2020.

Sound Tower will be available in two variants. The MX-T70 is priced at INR 42,990 while the MX-T50 is available for INR 29,990.

Q Series Soundbars come in four models – HW-Q950T priced at INR 1,39,990, HW-Q900T priced at

INR 1,03,990, HW-Q800T priced at INR 53,990 and HW-Q60T priced at INR 35,990.

T Series Soundbars come in seven models – HW-T650 priced at INR 35,990, HW-T550 priced at INR 25,990, HW-T450 priced at INR 19,990, HW-T420 priced at INR 16,990 and HW-T400 priced at INR 10,990. HW-T45E priced at INR 19,990 will be available only on Amazon while HW-T42E priced at INR 16,990 will be available only on Flipkart.

Consumers can also avail cashback of upto 10% on the new sound devices through their ICICI Bank and Federal Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

Additionally, all Soundbars & Sound Towers will come with 12 months of warranty.

Sound Tower: Giga Party Audio

The Samsung MX-T70 and MX-T50 Sound Tower series is specially designed for in-home entertainment, spanning musical gigs to small gatherings to movie watching with family. These are superior speakers that sport the next-generation premium design which will definitely grab the eyeballs of guests.

The new Sound Tower line-up features Bi-directional Sound that disperses sound evenly covering wider range. It also delivers exceptionally loud and crisp sound quality with no distortion at high volumes even at a powerful output ranging from 500 watts and 1,500 watts.

The new series comes equipped with a variety of party and audio features like Dynamic Bass, DJ effect, Karaoke, LED Party Lights among others, adding more life to the party. The 10-inch built-in woofer provides enhanced bass performance with a long excursion bass unit in the MX-T70 Sound Tower device.

And you can double the fun with seamless connectivity on the speakers. The models feature multiple USB ports, multi-connection options through Bluetooth and Group Play, which allows up to 10 Sound Tower speakers with one audio source. Additionally, the speakers are splash proof making them a perfect companion at get-togethers.

The Sound Tower series will surely take party anthems to the next level and allow consumers to enjoy deep bass for those dance floor filling tunes.

Premium Soundbars

Q Series Soundbar

With a sleek and compact form factor, Samsung Q Soundbar series complements the design-forward aesthetics of Samsung QLED TVs. Q Soundbars use fabrics from premium textile brand Kvadrat (available in HW-Q950T & HW-Q900T models), which not only makes it visually aesthetic but it makes the sound more beautiful.

Q Series Soundbars come the Dolby Atmos® technology and provide multi-dimensional cinematic audio that rivals any theater experience delivering sound as premium as the picture with Samsung TVs. The series includes Samsung’s signature Q-Symphony technology – which enables both TV speakers and the Q Soundbar to work simultaneously creating the ultimate sound synergy.

Featuring up and side-firing speakers that support both Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X technology, the three-dimensional audio flows all around the listener. Q Series Soundbars also include Samsung’s proprietary Acoustic Beam technology, which makes the listener feel like they’re right in the middle of the action. It creates 3D overhead sound effects, as if the speakers are on the ceiling, through multiple up-firing holes connected to tweeters.

The 2020 line up also enables users to swiftly connect to Amazon Alexa to access content through voice commands in addition to the Samsung SmartThings App. The SmartThings App makes the Q Soundbar a new member of the smart ecosystem of Samsung’s Internet of Things enabled appliances. Samsung’s Q Series Soundbars automatically move to Game Mode Pro once the Samsung TV detects a console.

Adaptive Sound technology analyzes the frequency and sound signals to automatically deliver optimized sound scene-by-scene. Even when reducing the volume, background sound is reduced and voices are kept clear.

The Tap Sound feature allows the music from your smartphone to be sent directly to the soundbar, just with a tap.

Q Series Soundbars come in four models – HW-Q950T, HW-Q900T, HW-Q800T and HW-Q60T.

T Soundbar series

On the T Series Soundbars, the captivating experience of Dolby Audio and DTS: Virtual X turns the living room into a theater which emulates a spatial surround sound system without the need for additional speakers. Additionally, Smart Sound provides optimized sound for TV series, sports, and news by automatically analyzing the audio tracks of each content.

Not only is the TV viewing experience enhanced by the T Series Soundbars, the Game Mode delivers amazing sound effects by optimizing sound. When a game device is connected to a Samsung TV, the Soundbar is automatically switched to the Game Mode setting so that one can solely focus on winning the game. Thrills and excitement created by surround sound and subwoofers provide dynamic and life-like experience as if one is inside the game.

In terms of connectivity, the T Series Soundbars can be connected with Samsung TVs through a HDMI cable or Bluetooth allowing one to enjoy their favorite content right away. Not only this, users can connect two different mobile devices at the same time using the Bluetooth multi-connection feature.

Samsung Audio Remote App is an exclusive, integrated audio device control app that can control the Samsung Sound Tower and Soundbars through Bluetooth.

T Series Soundbars are offered in seven models – HW-T670, HW-T550, HW-T450, HW-T45E, HW-T420, HW-T42E and HW-T400.