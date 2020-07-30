Exotic wildlife species seized by Cachar forest personnel in Assam 

The forest authorities have disclosed that a truck bearing registration No.TS 08 UB 1622 coming from Mizoram side was intercepted at Lailapur Forest Sub Beat by forest personnel at around 11:30 pm on late Tuesday night and help rescue a kangaroo, six Macaw parrots, three tortoises and two monkeys.

Two persons named Narsimha Reddy and Navnath Tukaram Daigude have been detained. In the course of interrogation, they revealed to the forest personnel that the consignment was headed to Guwahati.

The team was led by Forester-I, Beat Forest Officer, Lailapur Forest Sub Beat, Uttam Das, Forest Guard, Hemojit Singha, Boatman, Rajib Barman and Casual Worker, Ali Ahmed Laskar.

Meanwhile, Forest Range Officer of Hawaithang Range, Dholai, D. Deori, AFS, is investigating into the matter under the direction of DFO Cachar Forest Division, Sunnydeo Choudhary, IFS. The DFO has directed the investigating forest official to ascertain the health of wildlife by local veterinary doctors.

– Duina, Guwahati.