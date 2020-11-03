Exercise freedom of expression responsibly without hurting religious sentiments: Bangladesh Foreign Secretary 

Addressing a group of media persons in Dhaka on Tuesday, the Foreign Secretary said that Bangladesh does not support violence in the name of religion. Expressing sympathy with the victims of terrorist violence, Masud said that Dhaka condemns the recent terrorist attacks in Europe, reports the official news agency BSS.

Referring to the protest march brought out on Monday by some Islamist groups of Bangladesh against the comments of the French President Emmanuel Macron on the issue of the Prophet’s caricature published in a magazine in France and subsequent violence, Foreign Secretary Momen urged upon all to maintain peace. He also urged that religious sentiments should not be mixed up with economic issues.

By Rajesh Jha