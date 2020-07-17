Exchange Notification No. 59/2020 – Customs (N.T.)

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), and in supersession of the Notification No.55/2020-Customs(N.T.), dated 2nd July, 2020 except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby determines that the rate of exchange of conversion of each of the foreign currencies specified in column (2) of each of Schedule I and Schedule II annexed hereto, into Indian currency or vice versa, shall, with effect from 17th July, 2020, be the rate mentioned against it in the corresponding entry in column (3) thereof, for the purpose of the said section, relating to imported and export goods.

SCHEDULE-I

Sl. No. Foreign Currency Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees (1) (2) (3) (a) (b) (For Imported Goods) (For Exported Goods) 1. Australian Dollar 53.80 51.50 2. Bahraini Dinar 206.00 193.45 3. Canadian Dollar 56.70 54.75 4. Chinese Yuan 10.90 10.60 5. Danish Kroner 11.75 11.30 6. EURO 87.35 84.25 7. Hong Kong Dollar 9.90 9.55 8. Kuwaiti Dinar 252.35 236.90 9. New Zealand Dollar 50.70 48.45 10. Norwegian Kroner 8.20 7.95 11. Pound Sterling 96.10 92.85 12. Qatari Riyal 21.35 20.05 13. Saudi Arabian Riyal 20.70 19.45 14. Singapore Dollar 54.95 53.15 15. South African Rand 4.65 4.35 16. Swedish Kroner 8.40 8.15 17. Swiss Franc 81.15 78.05 18. Turkish Lira 11.30 10.65 19. UAE Dirham 21.15 19.85 20. US Dollar 76.10 74.40

SCHEDULE-II

Sl. No. Foreign Currency Rate of exchange of 100 units of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees (1) (2) (3) (a) (b) (For Imported Goods) (For Export Goods) 1. Japanese Yen 71.65 69.05 2. Korean Won 6.45 6.05