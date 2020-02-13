Everything being done to contain spread of Coronavirus in India: Health Minister

The GoM reviewed the current status, and actions for prevention and management of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) A presentation of the status of the COVID-19 was made to the GOM.

The members were also apprised of the current status of the three cases reported positive from Kerala.

The preventive steps and measures taken for management of COVID-19 disease in India were presented, which included information about the travel advisories regarding the temporary suspension of the visa for all travellers from China.

Dr Harshvardhan said only 2 deaths from Coronavirus have been reported outside of China so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the PMO are closely monitorong the situation.

The Central govt is in constant touch with states. So far three cases in Kerala have been reported. All three cases have come from Wuhan and two have tested negative.

One of the patients has also been discharged after treatment. There is adequate stock of N95 masks in India. 15991 people have been kept in observation in India and 497 of them are under treatment on showing symptoms.

645 people who have been brougt back from Wuhan were discharged after 16 days in quarantine. The pharmaceuticals department has assured that there is no chance of any drugs shortage.

The screening process at airports began on the 17th of January and is still continuing. 48,206 cases have been reported so far in China. There have been 1310 deaths in China. The virus has spread to 28 countries so far.

