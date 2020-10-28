Everything about ALTBalaji's next: Mum Bhai web series | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates



‘I hate crime drama.’- said nobody ever. Psychology proves many people tend to love crime dramas. Well, if you’re likely to be drawn to a good crime fiction too, you’re in sheer luck. ALTBalaji recently broke the news of launching a 90s action-thriller- Mum Bhai for all you Sherlocks.

Post the announcement of Mum Bhai web series, ALTBalaji shared a series of pictures confirming the launch. Starring Angad Bedi, Sikandar Kher, and Sandeepa Dhar in the lead, Mum Bhai is all set to win your hearts with its 90s drama revolving around murder, extortion, drugs, and gang wars. Let the whole cast of the show take you deeper into the underbelly of the underworld.

Having said that, Mum Bhai is a high-octane crime drama that revolves around different facets of crime- jail, pistols, money, corruption, kidnappings, shootouts and murders. While the whole drama takes you into the life of the mafia, one thing that stand outs is the brotherhood between the lead actors- Rama and Bhaskar.

Unlike other crime dramas, Mum Bhai is an interesting watch due to the intriguing friendship between a cop and a gangster. Yes, you read that right. While Rama lives and breathes on the crime side, Bhaskar aims to put an end to the world dealing with all the wrongdoings. Can the two really be friends? Or will their undying friendship turn into rivalry? Well, all we can be saying right now is that you’ll have to wait and watch until the time is right! Grab your popcorn and get ready to unravel the drama on the 12th of November.

Featuring Sikandar Kher, Priyank Sharma, Angad Bedi, Sandeepa Dhar, Madhurima Roy, Sameer Dharmadhikari, Vishwas Kini, and Sunny Hinduja, Mum Bhai is an action-thriller that brings back the 90s. The time that was reeking with criminals back then! Oh and hey, did we mention that it is also a tale of firauti, dosti-dushmani, paisa, corruption, and power. Quite interesting no?

Featuring Sikandar Kher, Priyank Sharma, Angad Bedi, Sandeepa Dhar, Madhurima Roy, Sameer Dharmadhikari, Vishwas Kini, and Sunny Hinduja, Mum Bhai is an action-thriller that brings back the 90s. The time that was reeking with criminals back then! Oh and hey, did we mention that it is also a tale of firauti, dosti-dushmani, paisa, corruption, and power.