Every decision of Modi govt is aimed towards benefiting country: HM Amit Shah

In a series of tweets, Home Minister Amit Shah said the special package of 20 lakh crore rupees announced by Prime Minister is aimed at empowering every section of society and making country self reliant. He said the package will benefit the poor, farmers, middle class and business class.



The Home Minister said 21st Century should belong to India and the time has come to convert this into reality. He said this is possible only if 130 crore people resolve for a self reliant India. Home Minister Amit Shah stressed that it is time now to use more and more local products and make local products go global.

He also said that the way India is fighting with COVID-19 is giving a new direction to the whole world. He said India is not only dealing with the challenge, but is also providing help to other countries which is being lauded.

