Evacuation by land route under Vande Bharat Mission begins; Around 230 stranded Indians leave from Bangladesh

About 230 stranded Indians have left Bangladesh today morning for Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya through land ports.

Out of these, a batch of 125 Indians left for Agartala from the Akhaura border of Bangladesh. High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das came to the border of Akhaura to see off the evacuees through the land route.

Evacuees thanked Govt. of India and Indian high Commission in Dhaka.

Speaking to Prasar Bharti special correspondent at Akhaura High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das said, with these evacuations, more than 1700 people have been evacuated so far from Bangladesh to India under the Vande Bharat Mission of government of India.

The evacuation from Bangladesh started on 8th May. Flights from Dhaka have operated to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Srinagar.