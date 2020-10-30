EU says escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 'unacceptable' | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Three ceasefire agreements brokered by Russia, France and the US have failed to hold, as civilians have been killed on either side of the conflict. Meanwhile, Turkey has demanded a bigger role in any peace negotiations.



Armenia and Azerbaijan traded accusations of shelling in and around the mountain enclave once again today. The worst fighting in the South Caucasus for nearly 30 years has raised fears of a wider war that could suck in Russia and Turkey, an ally of Azerbaijan. It also poses a threat to pipelines carrying oil and gas from Azerbaijan to world markets.

