The vote was 621 to 49 in favour of the Brexit deal that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiated with the other 27 EU leaders.

After Britain’s departure at 11 PM London time on Friday, the UK will remain within the EU’s economic arrangements until the end of the year.

However, UK will not have any say in policy as it will not be a member of the EU anymore.Britain is the first country to leave the EU.

UK’s official departure will reduce the number of countries in the bloc to 27.