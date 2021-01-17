Esha Gupta is turning up the heat with her captivating pictures

Esha Gupta, who is quite popular for her alluring photoshoots, is grabbing all the attention for her glamorous pictures.The actress is quite active on social media and keeps entertaining fans with her beautiful photos.

Her fashion game is always on point and she never fails to impress the audience. Esha, who made her Bollywood debut in 2012 in ‘Jannat 2’, has surely come a long way. One of the most popular B-Town actresses, Esha is seen raising temperatures with her stunning photoshoots. The actress has often been trolled for her pictures. She once said, “We have so many things going on in our heads. There’s so much to do in life, so there’s no point being stressed about something so unimportant.

What I also want to tell them is that there’s so much happening in the world already; a war is taking place as we speak and there are many refugees who need help…and you are commenting on someone’s body parts! Come on, use your time to do something worthwhile.” (photo: Instagram)

