EPS pensioners can submit Digital Jeevan Pramaan through Common Service Centres

Labour Ministry said, by leveraging the last mile network of over three lakh 65 thousand Common Service Centres (EPFO) provides its 65 lakh pensioners facility to submit Digital Jeevan Pramaan closer to their residence.

EPS pensioners are required to submit Jeevan Pramaan or Life certificate each year to continue to draw pension.

In addition to Common Service Centres, EPS pensioners can also submit life certificate through 135 Regional Offices and 117 District Offices and Pension Disbursing Banks.

The Ministry said, EPS pensioners can submit Digital Jeevan Pramaan at any time during the year as per their convenience. The life certificate will remain valid for one year from date of submission.

Earlier, the pensioners were required to submit the Jeevan Pramaan in the month of November. This pro- pensioner step has been taken to provide hassle free social security cover to EPS pensioners.

