Epiroc Mining India Limited donates Ventilators to Hospitals in Udaipur and Rajsamand

Udaipur : The Covid-19 virus that affected the lives of everyone across the globe is currently striking India with its second wave infecting millions in the country. In order to support the medical fraternity who is combating this pandemic at the frontlines, Epiroc Mining India Limited has extended critical life support in the form of ten Ventilators to RNT Medical College, Udaipur and Government Covid-Care Center, Dariba, Rajsamand.

RNT Medical College, Udaipur is a government facility and the backbone of medical infrastructure at Udaipur, which provides free treatment to all patients for ailments including Covid-19. Dr. Lakhan Poswal, Principal and Controller and Dr. Rajveer Singh, authority at RNT Medical College, Udaipur, provided big support in enabling this seamless collaboration. Dr Poswal said, “We are very thankful to Epiroc for this generous contribution to our hospital. This helps us save more lives and right now we really need all the help we can get.”

The Government Covid-Care Center at Dariba, Rajsamand is solely dedicated to the free treatment of patients affected by Covid. These ventilators will play a significant role in providing critical care and support in the Intensive Care Units. Dr. Prakash Chandra Sharma, Chief Medical Health Officer and Dr. Dharmendra Gupta, Deputy Chief Medical Health Officer at Rajsamand were very helpful and supportive in implementation. Dr. Pankaj Gaur, Deputy Director, Medical and Health Service, Udaipur Zone, went on to say, “Epiroc has taken up a great initiative by addressing this need which is critical and timely. We appreciate their support and wish more, like Epiroc come forward to lend a helping hand.”

The CSR Officer at Epiroc Mining India, Mr. Dhanaji Puri said, “Epiroc as a company always cares for people and the society. Our team always tries to support in times of need. In challenging times like the pandemic, Epiroc identified medical facilities as a critical focus area that needs immediate attention and we have made a humble attempt with our contribution by making critical care available. We highly appreciate our medical community who is fighting Covid day and night. We hope to continue supporting the frontline warriors in combating the pandemic”.

Mr. Jerry Andersson, Managing Director of Epiroc Mining India Limited added, “As an organization, we believe in the power of collaboration and commitment and this pandemic can be driven off when we all come together, take accountability and do our level best for the society’s safety and well-being. I urge people and organizations alike to come forward and support everyone in these critical times.”

‘Aarogya Sampada’ is a health initiative of Epiroc Mining India focusing to support the local community. Under this program, Epiroc Mining India is supporting hospitals at Nashik, Pune, and Hyderabad, in addition to Udaipur and Rajsamand by donating several ventilators.

The company has been collaborating with authorities on various initiatives embodying their values of caring for society. This initiative by Epiroc Mining India is another small step in its journey towards helping build a stronger and healthier India.