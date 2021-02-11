Epic is Here! Magic Happens When You Enter the Galaxy Creators Lounge

It was a magical set-up.

Creators from all across the country were handpicked for an exclusive event.

And they got a chance to experience Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S21 series and create Epic content!

Samsung brought Galaxy Creators Lounge for the first time to India. It was a one-of-a-kind experiential event where fifty creators participated to exchange ideas, create content and get an access to the latest Galaxy devices.

Galaxy Creators Lounge

The Galaxy Creators Lounge was specially designed for content creators to experience Galaxy devices, and converge and collaborate with other creators. It featured eight intricately curated creative zones for them to create appealing and engaging content for their audiences. At the zones, creators got a chance to explore the premium camera features of Galaxy S21 Series and test them under different settings.

The Miniature Zone left the creators in awe as Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 108MP Epic Resolution camera and 100x Space Zoom captured the most minute details with clarity.

While the creators were thoroughly entertained at the Performance Zone, it also gave them just the right setting to create quality content using premium camera features like 8K Snap, Single Take and Director’s View.

The Low Light zone was a hot favourite where creators experimented with pictures in dim lighting and captured some stunning moments using the Night Mode of Galaxy S21.

The Creators

In a world’s first, Samsung partnered with Facebook’s photo and video sharing app, Instagram and its ‘Born on Instagram’ initiative to engage with creators. Initiated in 2019, ‘Born on Instagram’ builds a platform for creators across India to learn and grow. The excitement amidst the chosen few who got a chance to participate was evident. “To be a part of such a huge event with such amazing creators is a privilege,” remarked landscape photographer Abhimanyu Singh Dalal.

The Epic Galaxy S21 Series

Content creators got the opportunity to experience Samsung’s best-in-class camera with the flagship Galaxy S21 series. With its quad rear camera that features an upgraded 108MP pro sensor to capture 12 bit HDR photos with 64 times richer colour data and more than three times wider dynamic range, Galaxy S21 instantly became a hit among the creators. “I enjoy the flexibility of a huge sensor with 108MP while taking a picture. I can take out textures from a huge landscape while retaining the details,” Abhimanyu added.

“This smartphone camera is every content creator’s dream! The colour, the cut, the camera – they have all translated into this sleek and fancy body and design,” exclaimed dentist and creator Dr Mekhala Bawsay.

Lifestyle influencer and travel blogger Sandhya couldn’t resist shooting in 8K. “As a vlogger, I just love how the videos come out in 8K – colour contrast is amazing,” she said. Another favourite was the Director’s View feature that captures videos from both front and rear cameras at the same time for real-time reactions without losing quality. This feature paired with Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Pro, can capture both ambient sounds and your voice at the same time using multiple mic recording.

The Masterclass

What makes a good idea great is the right tool and the knack to use it. Ace photographer and Galaxy Expert Auditya Venkatesh held a workshop for the creators on how to be ahead of their game with the flagship Galaxy S21 series. Thousands joined the Masterclass online where Auditya shared tips on smartphone photography exploring the Epic flagship camera features. “To be able to do a Masterclass from the set up at Galaxy Creators Lounge made it so much easier. With so many different subjects and props, it was easier to explain the different concepts that I wanted to explore,” he shared.

The Prize

Over the next few weeks, the creators will participate in a series of workshops and contests to win the latest flagship Galaxy S21. The winner will win the title of ‘Galaxy Expert’ and will be a part of an elite league of creators across the globe, getting access to upcoming Samsung events.

