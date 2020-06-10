EPFO settles 36.02 lakh claims, disburses Rs 11,540 cr in April-May

A labour Ministry statement said, to enhance the ease of living experience of its members during the challenging times of COVID-19 lockdown, EPFO has left no stone unturned in ensuring timely and effective delivery of services to its members.

Respecting the social distancing norms at workplace, EPFO worked with less than 50 per cent staff during the lockdown. Notwithstanding the shortage of manpower, EPFO significantly brought down the claim settlement period from around 10 days to roughly three days for COVID-19 advances.

With automation and dedicated workforce, EPFO is settling more than 80,000 claims every working day amounting to about 270 crore rupees, ensuring social security support for its members in times of crisis.