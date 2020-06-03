EPFO renewed KYC data for 52.62 lakh subscribers in April, May

To extend the reach of online services in the wake of COVID-19, EPFO has renewed Know your Customer (KYC) data for its 52.62 lakh subscribers in the month of April and May.

This includes Aadhaar seeding for 39.97 lakh subscribers, mobile seeding for 9.87 lakh subscribers and bank account seeding for 11.11 lakh subscribers. KYC is a one-time process which helps in identity verification of subscribers through linking of Universal Account Number (UAN) with KYC details.



EPFO has also undertaken massive exercise of rectifying the details of the subscribers even during the lockdown. KYC updation enables a member to avail online services through member portal.



A person can file online for final withdrawal and advances including the recently introduced COVID-19 advances under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana .



It facilitates hassle free online transfer of PF account on switching jobs. Any KYC compliant member can avail all online services either through desktop or through Umang App.