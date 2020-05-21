Envoys of Seven Nations Present Credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind

This was the first time in the history of Rashtrapati Bhavan that credentials were presented through the digital medium.

The President remarked that digital technology has enabled the world to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19 and carry out its functions in an innovative manner. In this regard, he called the digitally-enabled credentials ceremony a special day in India’s engagement with the diplomatic community in New Delhi. He further noted that India remains committed to harnessing the limitless possibilities of the digital pathway for the advancement of its people and the world at large.

Addressing the envoys, President Kovind said that the Covid-19 pandemic posed an unprecedented challenge to the global community, and the crisis called for greater global co-operation.

He pointed out that India has been in the forefront of extending support to fellow nations in fighting the pandemic.

The Ambassadors/High Commissioners who presented their credentials were: –

Mr Choe Hui Chol, Ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Mr Abdoul Wahab Haidara, Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal Dr Roger Gopaul, High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago Mrs Santi Bai Hanoomanjee, High Commissioner of the Republic of Mauritius Mr Barry Robert O’Farrell, High Commissioner of Australia M. N’DRY Eric Camille, Ambassador of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire Ms Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda

Today’s event has added a new dimension to India’s digital diplomacy initiatives.