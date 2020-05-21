Envoys of seven nations present credentials to President Kovind via video conferencing

This was the first time in the history of Rashtrapati Bhavan that credentials were presented through the digital medium.

The President remarked that digital technology has enabled the world to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19 and carry out its functions in an innovative manner.

He called the digitally-enabled credentials ceremony a special day in India’s engagement with the diplomatic community in New Delhi. He noted that India remains committed to harnessing the limitless possibilities of the digital pathway for the advancement of its people and the world at large.

Addressing the envoys, President Kovind said that the Covid-19 pandemic posed an unprecedented challenge to the global community and the crisis called for greater global co-operation. He pointed out that India has been in the forefront of extending support to fellow nations in fighting the pandemic.

Today’s event has added a new dimension to India’s digital diplomacy initiatives.