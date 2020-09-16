Environment Ministerial Meeting of G20 countries held through video conferencing

Representing India, Union Environment Minister, Prakash Javadekar, congratulated the Saudi Presidency for exemplary work in bringing together the nations of the world to address the urgent environmental challenges and propose impactful solution. He also shared the efforts made by India towards achieving land degradation neutrality, and towards attainment of global goals of climate change mitigation and adaptation. Prakash Javadekar said, India is committed to work with G20 nations for a better world. He said, India is blessed with vast bio-diversity and ecosystem.

Union Minister Prakash Javedkar elaborated on efforts made by India for protection of environment, forests and wildlife as well as for combating pollution, coral reef management and climate change. The Minister highlighted the efforts made by National Coastal Mission Programme under which government has taken several steps to protect coral reefs in the country. He said that India is walking the talk on Paris Agreement and its Climate commitments. Javadekar said, India has taken significant steps to protect environment and forest and wildlife as well as combating pollution and climate change.

Union Minister applauded the launch of Global Initiative to Reduce Land Degradation and Coral Reef program at the G20 Environment Ministers meeting.As the world is arising out of the Global pandemic of Covid-19, Union Minister Prakash Javedkar at the Environment Ministers Meeting committed to scale up the efforts in addressing the environmental challenges at all levels and to urgently take concrete actions to conserve and restore the environment.

