Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar releases ‘India State of Forest Report’- 2019

The report, an assessment of country’s forest resources, undertaken by the Forest Survey of India every two years, said that there is an increase of forest cover and tree cover at the national level as compared to the previous assessment, in 2017.

Trees and forests are a lifeline for humans as well as the survival of life on Earth. With the threats posed by Global Warming it became even more important to meet Paris Agreement goals.

Forest Survey of India came out with their 2019 report and the numbers are encouraging. The total tree and forest cover in the country increased by 5,188 square kilometer in the last two years

The report released by Union Minister for Forest and Environment Prakash Javadekar saw an increase of 42.6 million tonnes in the carbon stock of the country as compared to the last assessment of 2017.

According to the report, there is an increase of 3,229 km in bamboo bearing area as compared to the 2017 estimate. The total forest cover area is 21.67 percent of the geographical area of the country, while the tree cover area is 2.89 percent.

The mangrove cover in the country has increased by 54 sq km which is 1.10 per cent as compared to the previous assessment.

The Report provides a comprehensive account of the Forest Cover Scenario of the Country to different user groups. They are of great importance for Policy Planners, Managers, Researchers and Academicians.

Forests have acquired increasing importance not only for their role in meeting the material requirements but also for their ecological and environmental functions.