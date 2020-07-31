Environment Minister participates in 6th BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting

Environment Ministers of the five BRICS countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa participated in the 6th BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting on Thursday through a video conference under the presidency of Russia.

Representing India, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said, India attaches great importance to the BRICS. Saying that the aspirations of the grouping are similar, the Minister called for sharing of best practices among the BRICS nations towards attainment of Sustainable Development Goals.

Javadekar also stressed upon the need to implement various initiatives under the BRICS and for the speedy implementation of the BRICS MoU. He also offered that India could provide the platform wherein all the best practices in environmental management in BRICS countries could be showcased.

The Minister also elaborated on the efforts made by India in areas relating to sustainable urban management, tackling marine litter, air pollution and the cleaning of rivers.

The Minister said, India believes that Equity, Common but differentiated responsibilities, finance and technology partnerships are key pillars towards attainment of global goals of climate change mitigation and adaptation and India is walking the talk on Paris Agreement and its Climate commitments.

Highlighting the efforts made by India in controlling Air pollution Shri Javadekar said that in 2015 India launched the Air Quality index monitoring in 10 cities, today it has been extended to 122 cities. He also informed that India last year launched the National Clean Air Programme, the goal of which is to reduce particulate pollution by 20-30 percent relative to 2017 levels by 2024. The meeting was preceded by the BRICS Working Group meeting.

Javadekar extended an invitation to the BRICS nations to participate in the BRICS environment meetings. The meeting adopted BRICS Environment Ministers’ Statement.

India will assume the BRICS Presidency in 2021.