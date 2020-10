Environment Minister flags off 50 CPCB teams for survey of air pollution hotspots

He also urged Punjab government to curb stubble burning.

50 CPCB teams will make extensive field visits from October 15 to February 28 next year and focus on hot spot areas where the air pollution is aggravated.

They will visit Delhi and NCR towns Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh; Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Jhajjar, Panipat, Sonepat in Haryana; and Bhiwadi, Alwar, Bharatpur in Rajasthan.