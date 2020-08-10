Environment Minister assures strict action against those involved in killing of Elephant in Kerala

Speaking on the occasion, Javadekar said, we are proud of the Indian culture which loves animals and killing them is not considered a good omen.



He said, Government has taken initiative of fodder and water augmentation in forest areas so that animals will get food and water in forest area and will not come outside. He added that LiDAR technology is being used for it. Minister of State for Environment and Forest Babul Supriyo said, it is a moment of pride that India is having 60 percent of Global population of Asian Elephants.



The World Elephant Day is observed every year to spread awareness about the animal. It was launched in 2012 to bring attention to the urgent plight of Asian and African elephants. Poaching, habitat loss, human-elephant conflict and mistreatment in captivity are some of the threats to both African and Asian elephants.



Please share this news







