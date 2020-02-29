Ensuring justice & benefits of welfare schemes to every section of society is govt’s priority, says PM Modi

Addressing a public meeting at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh today, Mr Modi said, this the base of sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas.

Prime Minister said, his government is doing a lot of work for making people’s life easy and comfortable. PM Modi, distributed 27 thousand assistive aids and devices to senior citizens and Divyangjans at Prayagraj.

Mr. Modi said that during last 5 years, 9 thousand camps for Divyangs have been organised and appliances worth 900 crores were distributed.

Prime Minister said under Sugamya Bharat Yojna all buildings Airports, 700 trains and other public places have been facilitated for Divyangs. He said Common Sign Language institute has been established for Divyangs.

PM Modi said the government has started many schemes for the welfare of senior citizens across the nation.

He said, now private TV channels are also carrying programs for Divyangs. Reservation has been increased from 3 to 4 percent in government jobs, 3 to 5 percent in higher education institutions, he said.

More than two lakh Divyangs have been given skill development training and more than 5 lakhs are on target. He said these people are bringing laurels to the nation in sports.

PM said that the government has started many schemes and facilities for senior citizens.

Special arrangement have been done for senior citizens in banking sector.