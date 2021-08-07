Ensure Advanced Fabric Care with Samsung Ecobubble™ Technology

Tough stains can be difficult to remove. But with Samsung’s Ecobubble technology, tough stains will be a thing of the past.

Samsung’s Ecobubble technology uses a bubble generator to dissolve detergent into the water and then inject air, producing a rich soapy foam cushion that penetrates 40 times faster.

With less mechanical actions and bubble cushion, the technology provides 45% extra fabric care. The softer and smoother bubble action protects delicate clothes such as outdoor wear and water repellent fabrics. Ecobubble ensures the detergent is properly dissolved into the water leading to faster penetration into clothes.

Not only that, the Super Eco Wash programme washes at just 15°C with the result of a 40°C wash. As a result, the washing machine ensures energy saving by only using 30% of it.

So, why wait? Get yourself the Samsung AI EcoBubble washing machine and give your favourite clothes the care they need.

To know more about the new AI Ecobubble Washing Machine, visit: http://spr.ly/6058yJzJu

