Enjoy the easiest car selling experience from anywhere with CarDekho

Udaipur : CarDekho.com, India’s leading full-stack auto-tech company, has launched an attractive offer for customers to sell pre-owned cars from anywhere (either home or office) within the state. This offer is valid across Rajasthan where CarDekho Gaadi has its store presence. People can book an appointment on cardekho gaadi store mobile application to get the car inspected at their home or office and receive the best value of the vehicle paid instantly. The scheme further helps sellers with fast RC transfer, providing the easiest car sale experience available.

Rajasthan has been growing in terms of pre-owned car sales through organized channels. CarDekho Gaddi stores present in the region are also adding to the growth of pre-owned car sales from this area. The company has stores in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur and has been in the growth trajectory hence it designed this new campaign.

CarDekho has launched a 360-degree marketing campaign including print, radio, outdoor activities across Rajasthan. Apart from this, the company will run commercials in movie theatres for a week; hold VAN activities in main as well as satellite cities and towns to reach more remote areas.