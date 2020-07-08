Enhancing global cooperation need of hour to effectively tackle COVID-19: Prez Kovind

The Heads of Mission, who presented their credentials, are High Commissioner of New Zealand David Pine, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom Sir Philip Barton and Ambassador of Uzbekistan Akhatov Dilshod Khamidovich.

Speaking on the occasion, President Kovind conveyed his warm wishes to the envoys on their appointment. He noted that India has deep rooted ties with all the three countries and is privileged to share a common outlook on key global issues with them.

The President noted that enhancing global cooperation is the need of the hour to effectively tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. In this context, he stated that India is in the forefront of ongoing international efforts to defeat the pandemic. Expressing happiness at the vibrant state of relations with the three countries, President Kovind emphasized that as a member of the UN Security Council for the term 2021-22, India is looking forward to work with the international community to strengthen global peace and prosperity.

