English Translation of Prime Minister’s opening remarks at the India-Luxembourg Virtual Summit

Excellency, Namaskar!

First of all, I express my deepest sympathy on behalf of 1.3 billion people of India for the grievous losses caused by COVID-19 pandemic in Luxembourg. And I also compliment your able leadership in this painful time.

Excellency,

Our Virtual Summit today is very important in my view. We have been meeting at various international forums, but this is the first formal summit between India and Luxembourg in the last two decades.

Today, as the world is struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic led economic and health challenges, the India-Luxembourg partnership can be useful for the recovery of both countries from both the challenges. Shared ideals like democracy, rule of law and freedom strengthen our relations and mutual cooperation. There is great potential to scale up the economic exchanges between India and Luxembourg.

Currently, we have good cooperation in areas like steel, financial technology, digital domain – but there is immense potential to take it further. I am happy that a few days ago our space agency launched four satellites of Luxembourg. We can further enhance mutual exchanges in the field of space as well.

We welcome Luxembourg’s announcement of joining the International Solar Alliance – ISA. And we further invite you to join Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

His Royal Highness the Grand Duke’s visit to India in April this year was postponed due to COVID-19. We wish to welcome him to India soon. I would also like you to visit India soon.

Excellency,

Now I would like to invite your opening remarks.

DISCLAIMER: This is the approximate translation of Prime Minister’s speech. Original speech was delivered in Hindi.