English rendering of PM’s address at the launch of Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan via Video Conferencing

Friends,

Namaskar! I have got the opportunity to talk to all of you. We all have seen many ups and downs in our personal lives. In our social life too, in our villages or cities, we face different kinds of challenges. You see, lightning had struck yesterday. In Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, many people have lost their lives. But nobody had thought that such a big crisis would hit mankind around the world, a crisis in which people are unable to fully help others even if they wanted to. In these times, there would be hardly anyone who has not faced any problem.

Be it the children, the elderly, the women, men, a country or the world, everyone has faced problems. And, we do not know yet when we will get rid of this disease in the future. Yes, we are aware of one remedy which includes ‘do gaz doori’ or social distancing and covering the mouth, using a face cover or a cloth. Until the vaccine is developed for Coronavirus, we will be able to fight it with this remedy.

Friends,

Today, while you all were talking to me, we could see the happiness on your face, the expression of your eyes and your love. The popular and energetic Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath ji is present in the programme. There are Ministers of the government, senior officers associated with the administration, and our friends from the different districts of UP are also present.

We all have realized the power of labour. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan launched by the Government of India has formed the basis of this power of labour. Today, this same power has inspired the ‘Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan’. That is, Yogi ji’s government has extended the scheme of the Central Government in both qualitative and quantitative manner.

The UP government has not only added several new schemes to it, and has increased the number of beneficiaries, but has also fully integrated it with the goal of self-reliant India. The ‘Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan’, is a very good example of the double engine that I always mention about. And I am confident that under the leadership of Yogi ji, the way Yogi ji and his team have turned a disaster into an opportunity by working whole-heartedly, the other states of the country will also learn a lot from this scheme. Everyone will be inspired by that too.

I hope that other states will also come up with such schemes. And I am a Member of Parliament from UP. When Uttar Pradesh does good work like this, I feel immensely happy and satisfied, because I too have the responsibility of the people here.

Friends,

The one, who shows courage and wisdom in times of crisis, is bound to succeed. Today, when the world is in such a big crisis due to Coronavirus, the courage and wisdom shown by the Uttar Pradesh government and the way it has successfully handled the situation, is indeed commendable and praiseworthy.

For this, I applaud the 24 crore citizens of Uttar Pradesh. I salute them! The work you have done has set an example for the whole world. The statistics of Uttar Pradesh can surprise the greatest experts of the world. Be it UP’s doctors, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, policemen, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, bank and post-office staff, transport department or my worker friends, everyone has contributed with complete devotion.

Yogi ji and his entire team, be it the public representatives or the officials, everyone has done a commendable job. The way you all together have handled the situation in UP during the most difficult time, every child and every family of Uttar Pradesh will remember it with great pride for many years to come.

Friends,

The efforts and achievements of Uttar Pradesh are huge not because it is just a state, but it is a state bigger than many countries in the world. The people of UP have themselves begin to realise this achievement, but once you know the figures then you will be even more surprised!

Friends,

If we look at the four big countries of Europe, i.e. England, France, Italy and Spain; these countries used to be the superpower of the world for 200-250 years! They still dominate the world! Today if we add the total population of these four countries, it is about 24 crores! Population of UP alone is 24 crores! That is, the number of people in these four countries i.e. England, France, Italy and Spain is equal to the population living in Uttar Pradesh! But the Coronavirus has claimed the lives of one lakh 30 thousand people in these four countries, whereas only 600 people have lost their lives in UP! I believe death of even a single person is tragic.

But we also have to agree that despite the efforts made by these four countries put together, the deaths due to the virus is several times more in those countries compared to UP. These countries are more developed; they also have more resources and the governments have put in all their efforts! But still they did not get the success which UP has achieved in saving its citizens!

Friends,

Most of you must have heard about the situation in America too! There is no dearth of resources and modern technology in America. Yet, today America is very badly affected by Corona! You should also remember that the population of America is around 33 crores, whereas in UP there are 24 crore people! But in the US, 1 lakh 25 thousand people have died so far, while in UP about 600 people have died.

If Yogi ji’s Uttar Pradesh government had not made proper arrangements, if there was a catastrophic situation in UP just like in the US, then UP could have lost 85,000 people instead of 600! But, the hard work done by the government of UP, in a way, has managed to save the lives of at least 85 thousand people! Today, if we are able to save the lives of our citizens, it is indeed a matter of great satisfaction. It is boosting the confidence of the country! Otherwise there was a time when the MP from Prayagraj, which was then known as Allahabad, was the Prime Minister of the country and there was a stampede during the Kumbh, Hundreds of thousands of people were killed. At that time, the people who were in the government had focused all their time and efforts in hiding the death toll. Now it is really comforting to know that the people of Uttar Pradesh are now safe.

Friends,

We must always remember one more thing. All this was done when more than 30-35 lakh migrants and worker friends from across the country were returning to their villages in UP during the last few weeks. The UP government had brought back its stranded people by running hundreds of Shramik Special trains. The risk of the spread of the infection from these friends returning from other states was even greater. But, the way Uttar Pradesh has handled the situation with immense sensitivity, has pulled the state out of a major crisis.

Friends,

Before 2017, the manner in which the government was being run in UP, we cannot even imagine such results under those conditions. The previous governments would have avoided this challenge by citing the excuse of limited number of hospitals and hospital beds; but Yogi Ji did not do so. Yogi ji and his government understood the seriousness of the situation. He understood what was happening to large countries of the world. So, he and his government worked on a war footing.

Be it quarantine centres or isolation facilities, all efforts have been focussed on their construction. Despite his father’s death, Yogi ji has been with the people of Uttar Pradesh to save them from Coronavirus pandemic instead of going to his father’s funeral. For the workers who were coming from outside, about 60 thousand village monitoring committees were formed in a very short time. These committees helped a lot in developing the system of quarantine in villages. In just two-and-a-half months, one lakh beds were also arranged in the hospitals for the treatment of corona patients in UP.

Friends,

During the lockdown, the way the Yogi government has worked to ensure that the poor have no crisis of food is also unprecedented. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, UP has provided free ration to the poor and the returnee migrants in a very short time. This means, such arrangements were made so that 15 crore poor people didn’t face a food crisis, so that nobody had to go to bed hungry.

During this period, 42 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains have been distributed to the poor in UP. The UP government also opened the doors of the government ration shop to those who did not have a ration card. Moreover, about 5000 crore rupees were also directly transferred to the Jan Dhan accounts of 3.25 crore poor women of Uttar Pradesh. Probably no government has helped the poor in such a big way since India’s independence.

Friends,

Be it the campaign to take India on the path of self-reliance at a fast pace or be it the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan, Uttar Pradesh is also moving at a fast pace even on these parameters. Under the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan, many projects are being started in villages to raise the income of the workers. The central government has prepared a list of 25 such works for the welfare of the poor such as construction of pucca houses, construction of community toilets, work of panchayat buildings, construction of wells and ponds, construction of roads, internet lines, etc.

Today, carrying this work forward, including the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Uttar Pradesh has directly tried to provide employment to about 1.25 crore labourers and workers. Out of this, about 60 lakh workers are being given employment in projects related to village development while about 40 lakh are being given employment in small industries i.e. MSMEs. Besides this, a loan of about 10 thousand crore rupees has been allocated to thousands of entrepreneurs under the Mudra Yojana for self-employment. Besides, today, thousands of artisans have been provided with modern machines and toolkits. This will also grow and facilitate their work. I once again congratulate all the beneficiaries and those who have got employment.

Friends,

Being a Member of Parliament from UP, I have also been in constant touch with Yogi ji. It shows how intensive the preparation of the Uttar Pradesh government has been, to identify the employees, to identify the skills of more than 30 lakh workers, to prepare the data of their skills and experience and to make proper arrangements for their employment. UP’s ‘one district one product’ scheme is already promoting the local products and giving them a big market.

Now, under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’, with the clusters of industries being formed to promote such local products all over the country, Uttar Pradesh will benefit immensely. Several industrial clusters such as that of clothes, silk, leather, copper etc. will get a boost. These products will get a new market.

Friends,

The farmers of Uttar Pradesh will receive a huge benefit out of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. There has been a continuous demand for 3 major reforms for decades for the farmers and the small businesses. Now the 3 laws enacted by the central government have given the farmers the right to sell their produce outside the mandis. That is, the farmer will sell his produce where he gets better prices. Secondly, if the farmer wishes, now he can decide the price of his crop at the time of sowing.

Now the potato growing farmer can sign an agreement with the chips-making industry, the mango farmer with the mango juice making industry, the tomato farmer with the sauce making industry, at the time of sowing his crops! This will provide relief to him from worrying about the falling prices.

Friends,

Besides, many new initiatives are being taken for our livestock rearers. Two days ago, a special infrastructure fund of Rs.15,000 crores has been created for the livestock and dairy sector. With this, about 1 crore more new farmers and cattle rearers will be linked to the dairy sector and new facilities related to the dairy sector will be created. It is estimated that in the days to come, about 35 lakh new jobs will be created in the villages. The day before yesterday, the central government has taken another important decision to promote tourism in UP.The Kushinagar airport, an important airport in terms of the Buddhist circuit, has been declared an international airport. This will strengthen air connectivity in Purvanchal and crores of devotees within the country and abroad who believe in Lord Buddha will now be able to come to Uttar Pradesh easily. This will also create many employment and self-employment opportunities for the local youth. And you are also aware of one special feature of the tourism sector, this sector provides employment to the maximum number of people with a minimum available capital.

Friends,

Uttar Pradesh has always been the most important part of India’s growth trajectory. The contribution of Uttar Pradesh to the mission of empowering the villages, the poor and the country is growing continuously after the BJP government was formed here. Uttar Pradesh has worked at a fast pace on every major scheme in the last 3 and a half years. In just three years, more than 30 lakh pucca houses have been built for the poor in UP. With just three years of hard work, UP has declared itself free from open defecation. In just three years, UP has given government jobs to 3 lakh youth in a transparent manner. In just three years of efforts, there has been a 30 per cent drop in maternal mortality rate in UP.

Friends,

The encephalitis epidemic in East Purvanchal had been wreaking havoc for years. Many infants died a tragic death due to this disease. Now with the efforts of the UP government, the number of patients infected with this disease has reduced; the death rate has also come down by 90 percent. Besides, UP has also done a commendable job in terms of setting up medical colleges or providing other facilities under the Ayushman Bharat Abhiyan.

There has been an unprecedented improvement in basic amenities like electricity, water and roads. UP is moving ahead in the construction of new roads and expressways. And most importantly, today, there is peace in Uttar Pradesh; the rule of law is prevailing. This is the reason why Uttar Pradesh is being watched by investors from all over the world. UP is taking great advantage of whatever steps the government is taking to attract domestic and foreign investment. And even today, while other states are battling with Corona, UP has started such a major scheme for its development. In a way, UP is utilizing every opportunity created by the crisis. Once again many congratulations to all of you for these employment opportunities!!

Remember, our fight against Corona is still going on. Go out for work, but maintain ‘do gaj doori’, cover your mouth and nose with face masks and constantly maintain cleanliness. Uttar Pradesh will win this battle of both life and livelihood and India too will win.

Thanks a lot!!