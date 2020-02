England lose to South Africa in first T20I match

The tourists needed three from the final delivery of the match, but Adil Rashid could only manage a single.

England were cantering to their target of 178 as Jason Roy plundered 70 from 38 balls, only for his dismissal to spark South Africa’s resurgence.

Even then, Eoin Morgan’s 52 meant England needed just seven from the final over, yet the brilliant Lungi Ngidi had Tom Curran caught at deep mid-wicket and bowled Moeen Ali.

The second in the three-match series is in Durban on Friday.