Employees of IT companies to work from home till July 31

Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad held a meeting with IT ministers from all states in which he communicated the decision on Tuesday.



Companies were earlier not allowed to connect the office VPN to a home infrastructure. Other exemptions include the requirement of security deposit and agreement for WFH facility for IT and IT-enabled services. Whether employees are allowed to work from home or when they will be asked to return to office will be at the discretion of the company.



At the meeting, Ravi Shankar Prasad also stated that a national-level strategy committee will be set up to prepare detailed guidelines and solutions in a pandemic situation like COVID-19.

