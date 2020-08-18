Employee of National Institute of Sports, Patiala tests COVID-19 positive

He has been shifted to a COVID Centre as per protocol.

He along with two other officials had reported back to NIS Patiala after availing leave and were quarantined as per guidelines of Local Health Department and tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.

While the other two employees tested negative, the catering manager’s test results came out positive for the virus and he has thus been shifted to a COVID Centre for better treatment and as a precautionary measure.

As he was in quarantine since arrival, he has not interacted with others at NIS Patiala.

Tapas Bhattacharya’s report