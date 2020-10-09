Emerging artist Yash Agarwal from Jaipur city will be seen in the upcoming cover song “Taaron Ka Shehar”

11th october is the official release date of the song

The young acting talent yash agrawal will be showcase their acting talent of upcoming sad and action based cover song “Taaron ka shehar” which is produced by jaipur based production house our minute production. This song will release on 11th of october on the same production house official youtube channel. Yash Agarwal and Nupur Sharma will be seen showcasing their acting skills in the lead artist of the song.

Yash Agarwal said that we have completed this project by following all the shooting guidelines issued by the government along with limited resources due to Covid. The shooting of Song has been completed at Gulabgarh Resort and other beautiful locations located in Mansarovar in Jaipur. The song is directed by Lavish Rawat, Assistant Directors Shubham Gupta and Ashish Singh Chauhan, Singer Sagar Lalwani, and Himani Bairwa, Lyricist Jani, Editor Shubham Gupta, DOP Akshay Rajotia, and Supporting Artist Pinkesh Meena.

Significantly, Yash Agarwal has been associated with the modeling and acting field for many years. Yash has won the titles and sub-titles in fashion shows and pageants organized in Jaipur and outside the city. Prior to this song, Yash Agarwal has also appeared in the Corona based love track “Main Tera Tu Meri”.