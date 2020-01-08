Embassy of India in Beijing invites entries for a logo design to commemorate 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China

Indian Embassy in China in a release today said the logo should reflect historic and cultural connection between both countries, in particular the people to people exchanges and may highlight iconic symbols of both countries. It said that any individual or a group can submit the entries on or before 20th January 2020 and prizes will be awarded to selected entries. The competition is open to all citizens of India and entries should be sent electronically. Name, age and contact details of the participant along with a short description of the symbolism behind the logo design should also be sent with the entry.

In order to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China in 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping had agreed during their Second Informal Summit in October last year in Chennai to organise 70 celebratory activities in both the countries.

These activities will showcase the historic connect between the two civilizations as well as their growing bilateral relationship over the years. This will help in further deepening people-to-people exchanges between the two countries at all levels, including between their respective legislatures, businesses, academics, cultural and youth organisations as well as the defence forces.

Relations between defense forces of both the countries have been steadily growing between the two countries including the recently concluded ‘Hand in Hand’ exercise in Shillong.

Year 2020 will also see the two sides taking forward the spirit of ‘Chennai Connect’ and ‘Chennai Vision’ by engaging in cooperative projects in studying ancient maritime links between India and China through establishment of sister-state relations between Tamil Nadu and Fujian Province and exploring the possibility of establishing an academy to study links between Tamil Nadu and Fujian Province.

The two countries will also conduct research on maritime links between India and China in view of our extensive contacts over the centuries and a conference on a ship voyage that will trace the historic connect between the two civilizations.