Embassy of India in Beijing celebrates the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas today

The event saw huge participation by enthusiastic Indian diaspora in China. Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Vikram Misri said there are various initiatives put in place by government to connect Pravasis more closely with their motherland to get benefitted from their knowledge and expertise.

He urged the Indian community in China to be in touch with the Embassy by registering themselves. Indian community also presented some cultural programs durign the event and showcased the activities taken up by them round the year.

The gathering also listened to the live address by the External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar through video conferencing from New Delhi.