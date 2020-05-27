Elite athletes resume sporting activities in SAI’s Patiala, Bengaluru centres

NCOE Patiala currently has weightlifters, including those bound for Tokyo 2021 Olympics, and eminent athletes from Athletics, many of who have already won an Olympic quota. NCOE Bengaluru has members of the senior men’s and women’s hockey team along with theeminent athletes of athletics. Both the hockey teams have qualified for the Olympics.

In keeping with the government guidelines, all necessary safety measures of hygiene and social distancing are being maintained by athletes on the field of play. Equipments are being self-sanitised by athletes after use and no two athletes are allowed to use the same equipment during the sports activity.

In Patiala and Bengaluru athletes have been given a staggered schedule for participation in sporting activities, to ensure social distancing norms. Sanitisations of hands, shoes and kits are being followed at both centers.